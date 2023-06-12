BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE: Ex-Gov. Paterson says it’s a ‘frightening time’ in NYC with migrant crisis, toxic smog, weak real-estate market.

The migrant crisis, weak commercial real-estate market and toxic smog from Canadian wildfires make this “a frightening time” to be in the Big Apple, ex-Gov. David Paterson said Sunday.

The former governor started out his dismal stance by noting how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on US cities — and predicted things will only get worse.

“It is a really difficult time for the cities in this country because those who have a lot of office buildings like New York — and the New York Post wrote about this on Friday — less and less space is being used,” Paterson told John Catsimatidis on the “Cat’s Roundtable” on WABC-770.

“It’s causing the property values to fall. It’s causing more and more people to not come to work at the rate it would’ve been thought once the pandemic ended,” he said.

“It’s going to be a real crisis down the road,” Paterson said.

“Add to that that there are people coming into the city — but it’s the migrant population.