HMMMM: On Sunday, the New York Times carried an op-ed by Judge Shira Scheindlin entitled “If the Supreme Court Abolishes Affirmative Action, Here’s What Women Need to Do.” In it, she called women “among affirmative action’s greatest beneficiaries.” At least when it comes to college admissions at non-STEM specialty schools, the truth may be a little closer to the opposite. It is common for liberal arts schools discriminate against women in admissions.

In other news, Judge Scheindlin also appears to be unaware of the research showing that racial preferences leave under-represented minority students worse off in their pursuit of high-prestige careers. But if she has a Google Search on her name, she’ll be able to read about it now. You can too if you’re so inclined.