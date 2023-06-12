KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Blind Rage Trump-Haters Want to Exhaust Us With Their Antics. “Here’s one thing I know from the anecdotal department: there’s been a lot of change in opinion among my Republican friends and relatives who are, shall we say, Trump-weary. The people who have generally been sick of all of the drama surrounding him and hoping he’d just go away are now getting sick of his haters who create the drama. I’ve talked to quite a few people since Friday who may not have become overnight MAGA enthusiasts, but they’re warming up to the old boy a bit.”