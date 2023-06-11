IMPRESSIVE: SpaceX Hires 14-Year-Old Prodigy Who Dismisses Notion Of ‘Missing Out On Childhood.’ “I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”
