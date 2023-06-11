FALLOUT: India picks Germany to supply new submarines as Russian arms exports wane. “Germany will build six submarines for the Indian Navy in its largest weapons deal with the South Asian country in 42 years. It makes Germany the latest Western nation to nibble at India’s vast arms import market as supplies of Russian weapons dry up.”
