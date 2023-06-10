QUESTION ASKED: Missing: Where Are America’s Urban Kids?

Since May 1, there has been a quiet epidemic of missing kids in America’s large urban areas. In Cleveland alone there are — as of the publication of this article — currently 45 kids listed as missing on the City of Cleveland’s Police webpage. That number includes kids just from the city of Cleveland proper, so the number of missing in surrounding areas is likely much higher still.

In addition, on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) website, there are three more missing Cleveland kids. That’s 48 kids missing in just a little over five weeks. What the heck is happening in Cleveland?