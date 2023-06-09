JEFF DUNETZ: How Biden Destroyed The U.S./Saudi Relationship.

A spokesperson with the National Security Council said, “we are not aware of such threats by Saudi Arabia.”

You’re kidding me. It was only five days ago when:

Saudi Arabia cut oil production again amid economic uncertainty OPEC+ countries also agreed to extend oil production cuts they announced in April through the end of 2024, reducing production by more than 1 million barrels per day. Per NPR.

Nice coincidence–extending the cuts through the end of 2024. Something else is happening near the end of 2024, like the beginning of November. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thinks he was disrespected by Joe Biden before he was elected and after he entered the Oval Office, destroying a relationship with an important ally.