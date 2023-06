WHEN YOU’VE LOST CHRIS CUOMO…:

Chris Cuomo and Matt Taibbi scoff and cast doubt on the charges Trump was reportedly indicted over.

Cuomo says they appear "at or below a level" anyone would deem "impressive."

Taibbi say, "A person who grew up in a third world country, you would recognize this kind of thing… " pic.twitter.com/LpXHp1rGTo

— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 9, 2023