NOT EVEN A LITTLE: Are China’s Intentions Really Such a Mystery?

In an article in the Naval War College Review, three academics cast doubt on what they call the “growing hawkish consensus” about China’s “intent and capabilities.” Jeffrey Meiser, an associate political science professor at the University of Portland (Oregon), Renny Babiarz, an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins, and David Mudd, who recently graduated from the University of Portland with English and political science degrees, “see significant evidence that China’s intentions are indeterminate and, in some arenas, neutral or even possibly aligning with U.S. national security interests.” The best strategic approach to China, they conclude, is not engagement or containment, but instead what they term “entanglement.” This article is an example of why most academics should be kept as far away from policy making as possible.