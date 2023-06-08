WHEN THE HEADLINE DOESN’T MATCH THE STORY: Variety’s Stephen Rodrick: Without Fox News, Tucker Carlson Takes Man Cave Rants to Twitter Show — to Smaller Results.

Unmentioned in the article: Carlson’s first Twitter video currently has 108 million views. In contrast, according to the WaPo, “Carlson’s show on Fox averaged 3.27 million in his last four weeks as a host.”

Incidentally, Carlson’s next episode has dropped: Watch: Episode Two of Tucker Carlson on Twitter.

UPDATE: From tonight’s episode: Tucker: “By 2008, it was obvious to anybody who was paying attention that Barack Obama had a strange and highly creepy personal life.” 👀