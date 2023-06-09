KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump Is Indicted, But Biden Is the Real Criminal. “Joe Biden is guilty of pretty much everything. Trump is a halo-wearing saint compared to President LOLEightyOneMillion and his drug-dealing kid. Biden has classified document from the days when MTV still played music videos but no one in the Justice Department wants to upset the pudding-brained boss.”
