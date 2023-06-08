WOW: Parents of Nashville trans school shooter vow to give rights to manifesto to victims’ families. “According to the Tennessee Star, attorney David Raybin argued that the Hales have the right to their daughter’s manifesto and writings. They claim that since the police took the documents from their home it is their property and they can assign them to whomever they want.”

That’s an amazing gesture, but since the Powers That Be clearly want to keep the manifesto under wrap, the parents have a hard legal fight ahead.