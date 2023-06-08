INTRODUCING THE 28TH AMENDMENT: Gavin Newsom Wants to Protect Your Gun Rights by Destroying Them. “All it requires is one teensy little amendment to the Constitution that would neither ‘leave the 2nd Amendment unchanged’ nor ‘respect America’s gun-owning tradition’ as Newsom claims because Newsom hates your rights and is also a known liar.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.