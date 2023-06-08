DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Execs at OneTaste, SF ‘orgasmic meditation’ startup, indicted by feds. “At one point, OneTaste had five global locations — including its downtown San Francisco ‘retreat’ next to Uber’s offices — where a yearlong membership ran up to $60,000 a year. The classes held at these centers focused on ‘orgasmic meditation,’ claiming that a specific type of clitoral massage had mental and physical health benefits. A website attached to the center claims that the practice creates ‘increased brain connectivity’ and ‘increased emotional range.'”