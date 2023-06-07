REPORTS THAT TRUMP IS ABOUT TO BE INDICTED (Trump denies being notified):

It sounds like something big is about to happen. The Independent has a story out today saying the DOJ is about to ask a grand jury in Washington, DC to indict former President Trump.

The Independent has learned that prosecutors are ready to ask grand jurors to approve an indictment against Mr Trump for violating a portion of the US criminal code known as Section 793, which prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any “information respecting the national defence”. The use of Section 793, which does not make reference to classified information, is understood to be a strategic decision by prosecutors that has been made to short-circuit Mr Trump’s ability to claim that he used his authority as president to declassify documents he removed from the White House and kept at his Palm Beach, Florida property long after his term expired on 20 January 2021… It is understood that prosecutors intend to ask grand jurors to vote on the indictment on Thursday, but that vote could be delayed as much as a week until the next meeting of the grand jury to allow for a complete presentation of evidence, or to allow investigators to gather more evidence for presentation of necessary.

The catch here is that even if Trump is indicted tomorrow or early next week, that indictment would probably remain sealed. There’s a separate grand jury in Florida that is looking at some of the same issues (the Mar-a-Lago documents) and it’s expected nothing will be announced until both grand juries have decided what they are going to do. In other words, unless there’s yet another anonymous leak we won’t know if this indictment story is true anytime soon.