KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: George Santos Is My Favorite Liar in Congress. “Look, almost everyone in the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives is a grifter whose familiarity with the truth is casual at best. Santos’s appeal to me is that he doesn’t shy away from his indifference to veracity. I don’t need legislators to be my life partner, I need them to sponsor and pass laws that will benefit the Republic.”