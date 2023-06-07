LOW-TRUST COMPUTING: Microsoft has no shame: Bing spit on my ‘Chrome’ search with a fake AI answer. “Let me put things a different way: Microsoft just gave itself a full-screen ad in search results by faking an AI interaction. This ‘search result’ is juicing Microsoft’s own product instead of respecting its users’ intent.”
