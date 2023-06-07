BEFORE HE ILLEGALLY BOUGHT HIS HANDGUN: Inside the Whirlwind 48 Hours Before Hunter Biden Bought His Handgun. “In the 48 hours before Hunter Biden’s handgun purchase that is now under investigation by federal prosecutors, President Joe Biden’s troubled son was being hounded about hundreds of thousands of dollars he owed in debts, juggling texts from his brother’s widow and her sister, who were also his lovers, and coordinating what appears to be a drug deal at a local 7-Eleven with a man saved in his phone only as ‘Q.'”