TUCKER CARLSON DEBUTS HIS NEW TWITTER-BASED SHOW: TUCKER ON TWITTER.

30 million+ views is a spectacular debut; in February, Forbes reported: With 3.5 Million Viewers, Tucker Carlson Has The Week’s Highest-Rated Cable News Show.

Incidentally, here’s the article that Tucker mentioned mid-show: Intelligence Officials Say U.S. Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin.

The truth is out there!