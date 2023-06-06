JOHN KERRY, REPORTING FOR DOOTY: Kerry compares climate battle to D-Day.

While Kerry said there were key differences between the fight against Nazi Germany and the battle to ease global warming, there are similarities.

“Make no mistake, just as that was a fight for the future as much as anything we have ever faced, what we are seeing now is the same,” he said.

Kerry said the world was now in a decisive decade and the price of failure could carry greater consequences than those faced during the D-Day landings if the right choices are not made.

“What is also clear right now is we can also win this fight, but it requires the same level of innovation and mobilisation that was required back then by those in the greatest generation,” he said.

Unlike the fight against Hitler’s forces, the climate battle is not one against a single enemy, Kerry reasoned. “Today’s threat comes from all of us. It comes from the result of the things we do or avoid doing,” he said.