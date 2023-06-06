WILL COLLIER: The Question.

If you’ve watched, read or heard national political reporters and pundits over the past couple of years, you’ve almost certainly seen them all-but rubbing their hands in anticipation of questioning Republican candidates for the 2024 nomination.

They aren’t excited about queries on inflation, or Ukraine, or the debt, or the border, or crime. They’re all a-twitter (pun certainly intended) over getting to ask this question, in front of as large an audience as possible:

“Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?”

The question is viewed as a can’t-miss by the press: humiliating Republican candidates who answer in the negative as too afraid to cross Trump, enraging the hard-core Trumper base against anyone who says “yes,” and opening the floodgates for untold hours of gleeful on-air mockery from media figures all too happy to continue poisoning the electoral well for the GOP.

Any candidate who is seriously in this race had better have an answer ready, and it had better be one that the electorate at large can nod along with in agreement.

To be more specific, they had better be ready, willing and able to say, “Yes.”