FALLOUT: Bud Light only has a few months to prevent sustained market share loss, warns former Anheuser-Busch sales exec.

Come September, retailers are expected to begin reallocating the limited shelf space by relying on sales data from the preceding months.

In Bud Light’s case, that could mean a diminished presence going forward following the controversy over its brief partnership with a transgender influencer, according to Anson Frericks.

A president of sales and distribution at Budweiser’s U.S. parent Anheuser-Busch until his departure in April 2022, he told the Daily Mail that rivals like Coors Lite and Yuengling could then remain a more prominent fixture in stores following this “reset.”

“Those brands will have a better likelihood to succeed long term because they have more shelf space, they have more inventory, they have more back-stock, and they have more availability for consumers,” he said.