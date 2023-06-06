SOMEBODY’S DESPERATE: Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up major dam.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a vast dam on the front lines of the war, threatening hundreds of thousands of residents as well as a nearby nuclear plant.

Water was surging through the critical Kakhovka dam on Tuesday, according to video verified by NBC News and local officials, risking massive flooding across the war zone in southern Ukraine that sparked evacuations and warnings of an “ecological disaster.”

Officials in Kyiv accused Moscow of a “terrorist attack” and raised international alarm, while Russian officials blamed Ukraine but played down the gravity of the situation.

NBC News has not verified the claims of either side about the dam, which sits in a Russian-controlled area of the front-line Kherson region.