KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: James Comey Unwittingly Makes the Case for Trump 2024. “Everything Comey said after that was pure lack of awareness gold. A president using the law enforcement he oversees in the Executive Branch for his own personal purposes? Why, wherever would we find examples of that?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.