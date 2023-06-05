ROBERT SPENCER: FBI Top Dog Wray May Be Held In Contempt of Congress. Can He Be Held In Contempt of the American People? “Wray faces the prospect of being held in contempt of Congress because of the latest confirmation of the fact that the FBI is no longer a law enforcement agency, but a fetid cesspool of corruption that has been weaponized to persecute and destroy Donald Trump and other opponents of the Biden regime while sheltering Old Joe, his chip-off-the-old-block boy Hunter, and their henchmen from all possible consequences of their influence-peddling and other crimes.”