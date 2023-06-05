PLEASE NEVER GIVE A NICKEL TO THESE FOLKS: Target funds an absurdly left group that seeks the closure of Mount Rushmore–which it calls “an international symbol of White supremacy and colonization”–and the return all the public lands in the Black Hills to indigenous peoples. Customers need to make an example of the clowns at Target.
