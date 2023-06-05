SEN. TIM SCOTT TAKES ON SUNNY HOSTIN OVER SYSTEMIC RACISM:

“Progress in America is palpable; it can be measured in generations,” he said. He continued, “I look back at the fact that my grandfather born in 1921 in Salley, South Carolina when he was on a sidewalk, a white person was coming he had to step off and not make eye-contact.”

He pointed out that today every major network has black hosts and anchors. “So what I’m suggesting is yesterday’s exception is today’s rule.”

Perhaps sensing that Sen. Scott was on a roll, Hostin interjected “So America has met its promise?” This is a dodge. Sen. Scott never claimed the country had achieved perfection, merely that a great deal had changed in the past 100 years.

“The concept of America is that we are going to become a more perfect union, that in fact the challenges that we faced 50 years ago and 60 years ago should not be the same challenges that we face today,” Scott replied. He continued, “When my mother was born about 10% of African-Americans got a high school degree, diploma. Today, it’s over 90 percent.”

At this point, Whoopi Goldberg interrupted to go to a commercial and Sen. Scott made a joke about just getting started. After the break, Goldberg asked why these sorts of conversations were never discussed by Republicans.

Anyway, there’s more to the discussion but you have to hand it to Sen. Scott for walking into the lion’s den, so to speak, and doing a pretty good job defending his views when he was clearly outnumbered on the panel. At least three of the co-hosts (Hostin, Goldberg and Navarro) were out to make him look bad and he held his own.