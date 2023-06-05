JUST WHEN I WAS STARTING TO ENJOY THE UNEXPECTEDLY LOW SUMMER GAS PRICES: Saudi Arabia Plans To Cut Oil Production Again After No ‘Consequences’ From Biden. “The move comes almost one year after President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, during which he fist-bumped autocratic Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prompting widespread criticism. Despite Biden’s visit, the Saudi-led Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in October announced a production cut, leading Biden to vow ‘consequences’ for the Middle Eastern country. The president never followed through on his threats, the Washington Free Beacon reported.”