UKRAINE WAR: Go Home, Everybody, Russia Already Countered the Counteroffensive. “The most interesting news might be the action going on around — and I do mean around — the pile of rubble once known as the town of Bakhmut. We could all be forgiven for thinking that the Battle of Bakhmut was over, with Russia taking the town in May after ten months of heavy fighting. New developments show that the battle might be far from over.”