CHANGE: Enforcers of China’s One-Child Policy Are Now Cajoling People to Have Three.

Using coercion and fines, China was adept at preventing couples from having children during the decades of its one-child policy. It has been less successful in fostering a “birth-friendly society.”

Births in China continue to fall despite the government’s efforts to shift away from birth restrictions to encouraging all couples to have three children. With a drop in its population last year, China is ceding its long-held title as the world’s most populous country to India.

Chinese births have gone from around 18 million a year in 2016, when the one-child policy was scrapped, to below 10 million now, a drop of 46%. Even during starvation years in the early 1960s, when China’s population was less than half what it is now, births never fell below 10 million.