CRISIS BY DESIGN: How Many Illegal ‘Got-Aways’ Is Border Patrol Missing? “According to official U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics, Border Patrol has had 1,246,371 encounters in FY2023 to date. There’s another 570,587 encounters from the Office of Field Operations. That’s over 1.8 million encounters so far in FY2023. But the numbers of illegal migrants may be even more shocking than that.”