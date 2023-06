WELL, RUSSIA SAYS A LOT OF STUFF: Russia: We Destroyed Ukraine’s Patriot Batteries! Satellite Images: Not So Much. “The U.S. admitted that a Patriot was damaged by the attack, very possibly from shrapnel, but that it was minor and quickly repaired. Satellite image analysis supports this claim.”

At last count, Moscow had also claimed to have destroyed more than twice as many HIMARS launchers as Kyiv has received.