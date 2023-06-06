SUPREME COURT WATCH: I’ll be holding my breath between now and the end of June waiting for the Supreme Court to issue its decision in the Harvard/UNC cases. I refuse to be quite as optimistic as some of my colleagues. Thrice burned (1978, 2003, & 2016), forever shy. But I can’t help looking forward to learning the result.

The good thing about my article An Agenda for Congress is that it contains recommendations that are useful no matter what the Court decides. One of the recommendations that the article makes would probably have to be done by litigation instead. Indeed, that would like be more satisfying. But with the right President and the right Congress, it could be done legislatively.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Affirmative Action, Democracy, and the Supreme Court.