REPARATIONS: NOW LEGAL SCHOLARS WANT THE UN TO ORDER THEM: If you’re looking for a way to destroy a country, this is a good start: Promise African Americans that you will “study” the possibility of slavery reparations. Eventually, the time the comes (indeed in California it has come) to implement what the “studies” recommend. At that point, three things can happen: (1) the out-of-this-world recommendations will be implemented; (2) an out-of-this-world “compromise” will be implemented, and African Americans will feel shortchanged; or (3) nothing will happen, and African Americans will feel cheated out of what they had been told that they deserve. All three possibilities are bad.

Conservatives have a tendency to blow this off as just more hot air from the Democratic Party. “It’ll never happen.” Even if that’s true, it’s bad. Successful nations are built on a vague sense of camaraderie and trust–a sense that we’re all in this together and that we’re all, more or less, being treated fairly and benefitting from being together. The USA’s stock of trust and camaraderie is already running low. Reparations talk may severely deplete what we have left.