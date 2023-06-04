AGING: Lifechanging new drug could extend human life by 30%, study finds. “The senolytics developed at the Mayo Clinic, when administered, effectively purge the bloodstream of senescent or ‘zombie’ cells. These cells are implicated in numerous diseases and detrimental aging aspects. The study reveals that the elimination of senescent cells leads to a significant increase in the production of a protective protein known as a-klotho.”
