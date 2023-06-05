KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Five Days Into Pride Month and the Rainbow Weariness Is Already Bone-Deep. “We care about being held hostage by the fringe of a fringe. We care about being told that the rules of biology and nature have been suspended and that there are more genders than there are flavors of ice cream at Baskin-Robbins. We care about being called bigots if we think that it’s monumentally unfair that biological male athletes are competing against biological females and ruining their dreams.”