GOOD: Vermont school board pays family punished for speaking against biological male in girl’s locker room. “The Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust will pay $125,000 in damages and attorneys fees under the settlement to Travis Allen and Jessica Allen on behalf of their daughter, Blake Allen, as well as their attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal nonprofit.”
