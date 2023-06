BACKWARDS RAN SAN FRANCISCO UNTIL REELED THE MIND; WHERE IT WILL ALL END KNOWS GOD: In 2021, PJM’s Victoria Taft referred to San Francisco as “Baghdad by the Bay.” The beleaguered city is quickly regressing even further: Immigrant store owner begs San Francisco for help after losing $100K to burglars: ‘Worse than Afghanistan.’

Why does it keep having such unexpected bad luck?

(Classical allusion in headline.)