PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: CNN’s Kirsten Powers Hilariously Leveled When She Talks About Censoring Republicans.
Leaving this here: 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/claSYFWInM
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2023
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: CNN’s Kirsten Powers Hilariously Leveled When She Talks About Censoring Republicans.
Leaving this here: 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/claSYFWInM
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.