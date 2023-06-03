DESANTIS RESPONDS TO HECKLER IN BEST WAY POSSIBLE:

As DeSantis talked about parents’ rights in education, a woman in the crowd yelled, “The right to health care, to their kid’s health care, you’re a f—— fascist.”

The Florida governor was in Lexington, South Carolina, to push parents to be more involved in what their kids learn in school, ensuring they are not being sexualized through books and classroom materials.

“We say gay!” The woman added as the crowd began to boo at the heckler’s comments.

In response, DeSantis said, “Yeah, well, thank you, thank you. We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right.”

As the woman was escorted out of the rally, the crowd gave DeSantis a standing ovation.

“Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy,” DeSantis continued.” We do not let them win. We win all these battles. We’re not letting them indoctrinate our kids, not on our watch.”