PELOSI, AOC MIGHTILY P*SSED OFF, THREATENING LAWSUITS: (Satire)

“It was our idea first,” the pair of disinformation-fighters said in a joint press conference that never happened. “Our concern about saving democracy from bad ideas with which we don’t agree was blatantly ripped off by the Nation of Zimbabwe, and we are investigating possible actions in the WIPO courts.”

Although Representative Hank “Guam Might Tip Over” Johnson (D-Ga.) was a co-sponsor of H. R. 6971, which would have created a federal commission to prevent misinformation and disinformation, upon learning that the alleged idea theft originated in Africa, he consulted the Congressional Black Caucus who people familiar said encouraged him to stay silent on the matter. The United States currently provides Zimbabwe with more than $368 million each year with foreign aid.