SANDY’S WAR: For Ocasio-Cortez, The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Never End.

The COVID-19 pandemic is over for everyone — everyone but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The pandemic lives on for the New York democratic socialist — at least according to an automated phone message that reportedly plays when people call her congressional office in Washington, D.C.

“Thank you for calling the office of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Federal, state and local officials have advised that social distancing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the recorded greeting from a male staffer says, according to the New York Post.

“As such, staff in the congresswoman’s DC and district offices will shortly begin telecommuting. Meetings and other business will be conducted by phone or video. Thank you for your understanding.”

Huh? Who’s still doing any of that? Way back in August 2022, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) got rid of its social distance requirement, which called for people to stay six feet from others. And last September, President Joe Biden declared, “The pandemic is over.”