UPDATE ON TWITTER SUPPRESSION OF MATT WALSH’S WHAT IS A WOMAN?
Here’s a link to the Daily Wire’s tweet containing the video, which is free for the next 24 hours.
UPDATE ON TWITTER SUPPRESSION OF MATT WALSH’S WHAT IS A WOMAN?
Here’s a link to the Daily Wire’s tweet containing the video, which is free for the next 24 hours.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.