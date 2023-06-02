KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: No Pity for Sanctuary Cities That Are Forced to Put Up or Shut Up. “We have discussed many times the fact that, whenever one awful Democrat is removed from power, a worse one will step in and fill the void. The current prime example of that is the city of Chicago, which gave commie mayor Lori Lightfoot the boot after one term, only to replace her with Brandon Johnson, a teachers’ union puppet.”