COLORADO: NY billionaire Bloomberg spends in Denver mayor race; out-of-state money flows for Mike Johnston.

More than two-thirds of big-money, super PAC contributions supporting Mike Johnston for Denver mayor has come at the hands of just five people, and four of those are from outside Colorado — and all with ties to gun control or other “social justice” issues.

Probably the most recognizable is New York billionaire and radical gun-control activist Michael Bloomberg, who has poured $510,000 into the Super PAC “Advancing Denver.” Bloomberg, a New York City Democrat has poured millions into Colorado politics over the past decade to advance his gun-control agenda.

He donated heavily to two Colorado senators’ fight against recall campaigns in 2015 over their support of Bloomberg-backed gun-control measures. Both senators ultimately lost their seats.

Bloomberg, the former Mayor of NYC, is well known for his investments into Mom’s Demand Action (MDA), a political action group that advocates for extreme gun control ranging anywhere from open carry bans to full weapons bans. MDA has endorsed Johnston for mayor.

Mom’s Demand Action has been touring Colorado towns and cities over the past year working to pass gun rights restrictions at the local level, and also took their anti-Second Amendment efforts to the Democrat-controlled state legislature this past session, which passed a slew of bills aimed at gun owners.

However, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO), a Loveland-based organization immediately launched lawsuits against at least two of the newly passed laws, raising the age to purchase a long gun to 21 and a three-day waiting period on all purchases.