JOEL POLLACK: Jewish Conservatives Launch ‘Jews Against Soros.’ “Hammer and Scharf note in a press statement announcing their organization: ‘Attacking Soros for his influence on American politics, to say nothing of his nefarious agenda in Israel itself, isn’t antisemitic. It is simply a fact that Soros funds a huge portion of the radical left in this country. And he must be stopped.’”
