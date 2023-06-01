LAWRENCE PERSON: No. And No.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is evidently getting into the 2024 Presidential race next week.

So evidently is former New Jersey Chris Christie.

No. And no.

Both men had their time in the sun, and neither’s time extends to 2024. Pence’s was 2016, when he provided a dull, predictable counterweight to Trump’s wild ride. Christie’s was 2009-2010, when his unexpected election as governor of deep blue New Jersey gave him a high profile platform to criticize the Obama Administration’s many unpopular policy failures.

Neither has a prayer of beating Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.