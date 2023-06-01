KURT SCHLICHTER WANTS TO KNOW: What’s The Plan, Ronna?

I was against re-upping Ronna McDaniel last January, and I worked for her opponent. We argued that if you lose five times in a row you should not get a sixth chance to fail. But we lost that argument. Ronna, backed behind the scenes by Donald Trump (which I personally observed at the GOP committee convention), won. And she won fair and square and earned my loyalty. But it has been four months and I am not seeing the change that she promised and that is sorely needed. Where’s the audit? Who got fired for not performing? And the biggest question…what’s the game plan for 2024? Maybe it’s a communications issue. Maybe there is a plan. But have you heard about the plan, because I haven’t. And I’m paying attention. Failing to plan for victory is planning for defeat.

When I see Ronna McDaniel on TV she’s talking about policy and offering cliches. I agree with them, but policy is not her job. Maybe it’s my Army background, but I want to hear her campaign plan, not that she thinks taxes are too high or that Target shouldn’t cater to perverts. We get that, but the job of GOP Chair is administrative and logistical. Ronna’s job is to make sure we have the infrastructure prepared to wage a successful 2024 campaign both in the country as a whole and in each of the states. She’s not a policy person; she’s an administrator and logistician, or should be.

So, what’s the plan, Ronna?