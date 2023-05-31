THAT SCIENTOLOGY SHOW: Jury convicts actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson of two rape counts, hangs on third.

Masterson was accused of raping three women in 2001 and 2003. At the time of the alleged crimes, he was one of the biggest stars on TV, playing Steven Hyde in That ‘70s Show from 1998 to 2006. He later played Jameson “Rooster” Bennett on the Netflix series “The Ranch.”

The first jury deadlocked in favor of acquittal on each of the three forcible rape counts on Nov. 28.

Prosecutors revamped their case for the second trial, reordering the witnesses and trying to address discrepancies the last jury identifies between police reports and witness testimony.

The changes had mixed results: The last jury most favored guilty for the charge involving Masterson’s former girlfriend of six years, voting 7-5 in favor of acquittal while voting 10-2 to acquit for alleged victim Jennifer B. and 8-4 to acquit for alleged victim N.T. But this jury convicted on both Jennifer and N.T.’s counts and hung 8-4 in favor of guilty for Masterson’s former girlfriend.

Scientology has always been prominent in the case because Masterson is second-generation Scientologist, and his alleged victims were members when they say he raped them. Each has since left Scientology, and they testified that the Church influenced their decision not to report Masterson to police sooner.