KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: House Kicks $34 Trillion Debt Can Down the Road Under Cover of Night. “I love it when Congress isn’t working because that means they aren’t spending any extra money at the moment. Last night, the House of Representatives worked late, which is never a good sign. That only happens when they’re doing something that will give us all hangovers then next morning whether we drank anything or not.”
